Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Medvedev suffer shock defeats at Canadian Open, Zverev through

The run-up to the US Open is very much underway with a number of top players beginning their North American summer campaigns in Canada today including Coco Gauff (20) and Jannik Sinner (22).

20:50 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) follows Zverev into the next round after dropping just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Rinky Hijikata (23).

20:40 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has avoided any further shock results with a dominant and impressive 6-1, 6-1 win against Jordan Thompson (30) in his first match back after the Olympics.

19:24 CET - The shocks just keep on coming! The third big name of the men's draw has lost in Montreal with world number 12 Tommy Paul (27) losing 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 to fellow American Brandon Nakashima (23).

19:08 CET - Another upset! Third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25)! What a start to the day this is!

The seeds do continue to advance in Toronto though, with Marta Kostyuk (22) beating fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (29) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

18:26 CET - The first results of the day are in and one of them is a big upset, with Kei Nishikori (34) knocking out eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), winning 6-4, 6-4. The Japanese veteran's still got it!

On the women's side, world number 17 Anna Kalinskaya (25) has won 6-2, 6-2 against Lesia Tsurenko (35).

17:22 CET - Things have just gotten underway in Canada with a clash between third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25). You can follow along with it here.

14:11 CET - Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea (34), currently ranked 39 in the world, has announced that she'll be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

14:00 CET - The Canadian Open has already been going for a few days, but today is the day that it really sparks into life with a number of the sport's biggest names playing their first matches.

Among those are Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alexander Zverev (27), all of whom will be looking to kick-start what have thus far been fairly disappointing summers for them.

Things will get underway in just under three hours, and in the meantime, you can check out the full schedules below.

08:34 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in Montreal and Toronto, but first things first let's look back at what happened overnight.

The big news is that, in something of an upset, Canadian number one and Olympic bronze medalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) lost 6-3, 6-2 to unseeded Italian Flavio Coboli (22).

It was a better night for Americans, with Jessica Pegula (30) beating Karolina Pliskova (32) 7-5, 6-4 and Sebastian Korda (24) also making it through.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Canadian Open action!