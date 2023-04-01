Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Murray all square in third set, Pegula flies past Busca

Stefanos Tsitsipas is up against both the player and the crowd on Centre Court during the evening session

It hasn't been the best start in terms of weather for the London Grand Slam, several matches have been interrupted due to the rain. Especially when only a certain number of courts have the ability to close the roof. All that said, the action continues! Interesting clashes taking place all over Wimbledon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:49 CET - We seem set for a late one on Centre as Murray has fought back against Tsitsipas to win the second set in a tie-break. There is little to separate these two under the roof. Play has to finish at 00:00 CET, so the third set could well be the last for the night.

21:45 CET - Over on Centre Court, Andy Murray (36) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) are putting on a show under the lights, but it is the Greek fifth seed who has won the first set via a tie-break 7-6.

21:26 CET - Anastasia Potapova (22) is the next to advance in the late Wimbledon sun after the Russian 22nd seed defeated Kaja Juvan (22) 6-3, 7-5.

21:18 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has eased past Ilya Ivashka (29) in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a mouthwatering clash against American Frances Tiafoe (25).

20:59 CET - Fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) has made light work of Cristina Busca (25), winning 6-1, 6-4 in 65 minutes, setting up a third round match against Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22), who won earlier in the day.

20:21 CET - Defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) has had to battle both the sun and opponent Alize Cornet (33) to progress into the third round 6-2, 7-6 on Centre Court.

20:02 CET - A second top 10 seed in the men's draw has been knocked out. After Casper Ruud (24) was dumped out earlier in the day, Taylor Fritz (25) - the ninth seed - departs too, losing in five sets to Mikael Ymer (24) 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Better news for another American Frances Tiafoe (25), who cruised past Dominic Stricker (20) in straight sets.

19:29 CET - Sloane Stephens (30) - a former Grand Slam winner - is out of Wimbledon, losing to 20th seed Donna Vekic (27) in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

19:22 CET - The relentless day of tennis continues as it's good news for Tommy Paul (26), who has seen off the challenge of former Wimbledon finallist Milos Raonic (32) in four sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

18:54 CET - Carolina Garcia (29) has battled back to beat Leylah Fernandez (20) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

18:25 CET - British wildcard Liam Broady (29) claimed the biggest win of his career and the biggest shock of Wimbledon 2023 when he stunned Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud (24) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 in front of a delirious Centre Court crowd.

18:17 CET - Katie Boulter's (26) Wimbledon dream continues after the British number one fought off the challenge of Viktoriya Tomova (28) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3. She could face defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) in the third round - not the kindest of draws.

Elsewhere, Jiri Lehecka (21) has advanced, beating Francisco Cerundolo (24) in straight sets.

17:05 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) overcame an opening set blip to beat Aslan Karatsev (29) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Russian clash on Thursday to claim his 50th Grand Slam match victory and move into the Wimbledon third round.

16:56 CET - Anett Kontaviett's (27) farewell tour at Wimbledon has come to an end at the hands of Marie Bouzkova (24) with the Czech star winning their encounter 6-1, 6-2.

16:53 CET - Germany's Alexander Zverev (26) fired 20 aces past Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer (27) to move into the Wimbledon second round with a hard-earned 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 win.

16:11 CET - Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (27) recovered from a slow start to his rain-affected tournament opener against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28) to complete a 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory.

15:44 CET - Double Australian success on the men's side of the draw at Wimbledon with Alex De Minaur (24) needing four sets to get past Kimmer Coppejans (29). As did compatriot Christopher O'Connell (29), who beat Hamad Medjedovic (19) 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Denis Shapavalov (24) has also advanced, cruising past Gregoire Barrere (29) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

15:30 CET - Highs and lows for two former Grand Slam champions as Thursday afternoon wears on at Wimbledon. Delight for Victoria Azarenka (33), who is through after a straight-set win against Nadia Podoroska (26), but heartbreak for former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (27), who had to retire hurt from her encounter against Mirra Andreeva (16) whilst a set and four games down.

14:48 CET - Veteran Stan Wawrinka (38) has rolled back the years to defeat Tomas Martin Etchverry (23) in four sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, setting up a third round tie against old foe Novak Djokovic (36).

14:35 CET - Another British casualty at Wimbledon as Jack Choinski (27) has lost to Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6. In the meantime, Lorenzo Musetti (21) is through, thanks to a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory against Juame Munar (27).

Musetti also pulled off this magic during his match with Munar - well worth a watch.

14:00 CET - On the men's side of the draw, it's been a serene passage into the next round for Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) who has beaten French teenager Arthur Fils (19) 7-6, 6-1, 6-2. Elsewhere, Quentin Halys (26), Alexander Bublik (26) and Roberto Carballes Baena (30) have all progressed with victories.

More results too from the women's draw, with Ana Bogdan (30) seing off Alycia Parks (21) in three sets and Dalma Galfi (24) has defeated higher seeded Linda Noskova (18) of the Czech Republic, also in three sets.

13:37 CET - A good start to the day for the Ukranian contingent at Wimbledon with Elina Svitolina (28) defeating Elise Mertens (27) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 in a topsy-turvy encounter. Elsewhere Svitolina's compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (26) has also advanced, this time in straight sets over qualifier Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (20) as has Lesia Tsurenko (34), who saw off Katerina Siniakova (27).

Elina Svitolina in action at Wimbledon Reuters

13:23 CET - The first result of the day is in! American Sofia Kenin (24) managed two straight sets to defeat Xinyu Wang (21). The 2020 Australian Open winner was victorious 6-4, 6-3.

11:57 CET - After two rain-interrupted days at Wimbledon, it looks like we are going to get underway on time with some mouthwatering matches to get us going. We will bring you the biggest results as well as other news from the 18 courts in south London.

Before play begins, Daria Kasatkina (26), who beat Jodie Burrage (24) in straight sets yesterday, has had her say on the news of Saudi investment in tennis.

5:30 CET - Early afternoon sees top seed Andrey Rublev take to court against compatriot Aslan Karatsev before world number four Casper Ruud clashes with Briton Liam Broady. Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz are also scheduled to play later on in the day, the world number three and nine take on Adrian Mannarino and Mikael Ymer respectively.

To wrap up the day in the men's action is an exciting match-up as local star Andy Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title 10 years ago, faces world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia takes on Canadian Leylah Fernandez, world number four Jessica Pegula clashes with Cristina Bucsa. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia shone during the French Open and will be looking to repeat the feat in this Grand Slam as she takes to court against Jaqueline Cristian.

Current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina continues her fight to hold on to her title as she plays her second-round match in front of Alize Cornet. The world number three was already the finalist in a Grand Slam this year in the Australian Open and won the Indian Wells title back in March.