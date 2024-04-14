Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Ruud facing off in final of Monte Carlo Masters

It's the biggest day of the clay-court season yet with Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) contesting the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

10:13 CET - Also taking place this weekend were qualifiers for the Billie Jean King Cup, and you can catch up with everything that happened in them here.

09:57 CET - Well, it may not be the final many were hoping for with Jannk Sinner (22) and Novak Djokovic (36) both suffering shock defeats yesterday, but with how much winning the title would mean to Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) and how well they're playing, it's bound to be a good one nonetheless.

It will begin at 15:00 CET, and we'll be building up to it here throughout the day.

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final day of the Monte Carlo Masters!