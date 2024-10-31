Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas books quarter-final berth in Paris on day of heavyweight clashes

Flashscore
Tsitsipas is looking to make a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals
Tsitsipas is looking to make a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals
Things are heating up in Paris today with a number of the world's best going head-to-head as they look to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

16:18 CET - 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) has advanced to the final eight in Paris after coming back to battle past Francsico Cerundolo (26) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

14:13 CET - Martina Trevisan (30) has picked up the final quarter-final berth in Jiujiang after beating Anna Bondar (27) 7-6, 6-2 in the final fixture of the day. Trevisan will next face second seed Rebecca Sramkova (28).

Catch up on all the results from Jiujiang here.

13:40 CET - Jordan Thompson (30) has become the first quarter-finalist in Paris after edging Adrian Mannarino (36) 7-5, 7-6 in the first match of the day at the Masters.

Check out the full schedule of what's to come today in Paris here.

13:10 CET - The quarter-final bracket in Hong Kong is now complete with defending champion Leylah Fernandez (22) picking up the final berth with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell (26).

Catch up on all the results from Hong Kong here.

12:21 CET - Sofia Kenin (25) has continued her good run of form, moving into the last eight in Hong Kong with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessika Ponchet (28).

10:20 CET - Arantxa Rus (33) has moved into the quarter-finals in Jiujiang, battling past Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Suzan Lamens (25) has also moved through to the last eight in Hong Kong, overcoming Cristina Bucsa (26) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

08:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

WTA action is taking place as we speak in Asia, where Anastasia Zakharova (22) has beaten Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-3, 6-1 in Hong Kong and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) has been forced to retire while trailing Viktorija Golubic (32) in Jiujang.

The main event today though is of course in Paris, where some of the best men's players in the world will look to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the final Masters event of the season.

The first to do so will be Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who will face Francisco Cerundolo (26) in around four hours. Alexander Zverev (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are among the players taking to the court after that.

Check out the day's full schedule here

Popyrin pulls off upset win over Medvedev at Paris Masters, Zverev & Dimitrov progress
Updated
World number six Pegula pulls out of upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals
WTA roundup: Top seeds Shnaider & Bouzkova cruise into quarter-finals in Asia
Alcaraz breezes past Jarry in straight sets in dominant Paris Masters opener
WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider makes her way to opening round win in Hong Kong
World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with 'intestinal virus'
Carlos Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam
