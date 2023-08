The Washington Open is coming to an end today with both the men's and the women's finals being played tonight. Before that, the semi-finals and final will take place at the Prague Open.

09:03 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has defeated Alex De Minaur (24) 6-3, 6-4 to win the Mexico Open in Las Cabos, lifting his first title in 14 months.

Read more here

Tsitsipas vs De Minaur highlights Flashscore

Tsitsipas interview Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see the Washington Open and the Prague Open come to an end.