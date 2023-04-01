Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title, Washington Open finals to come

The Washington Open is coming to an end today with both the men's and the women's finals being played tonight. Before that, the semi-finals and final will take place at the Prague Open.

09:45 CET - The women's final in the American capital will be between Maria Sakkari (28) and Coco Gauff (19), who beat Jessica Pegula (29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-3, 6-3 respectively.

09:19 CET - There were upsets in both of the men's semi-finals in Washington last night, with top seed Tayor Fritz (25) losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on home turf to world number 37 Tallon Griekspoor (27), and world number 30 Dan Evans (33) beating fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-3, 7-6.

Griekspoor vs Fritz highlights Flashscore

Evans vs Dimitrov highlights Flashscore

Evans interview Flashscore

09:03 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has defeated Alex De Minaur (24) 6-3, 6-4 to win the Mexico Open in Las Cabos, lifting his first title in 14 months.

Read more here

Tsitsipas vs De Minaur highlights Flashscore

Tsitsipas interview Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see the Washington Open and the Prague Open come to an end.