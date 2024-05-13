Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas defeats Norrie in Rome, Osaka dumped out by Zheng

Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas defeats Norrie in Rome, Osaka dumped out by Zheng

Tsitsipas is in action today
Tsitsipas is in action todayProfimedia, Flashscore
It's a mouthwatering day's play at the Italian Open, with all eight of the last-16 matches taking place on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.

14:26 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is the next player through in Rome, defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in relatively straightforward fashion, 6-2, 7-6(1)

14:16 CET - In just over three hours, Alex de Minaur (25) fought from a set down to claim a real battling 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

13:20 CET - Madison Keys (29) has now completed an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sorana Cirstea (34). The 18th seed will face either world number one Iga Swiatek (22) or Angelique Kerber (36) in the quarter-finals. 

12:45 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is the first player through to the quarter-finals after the Chinese seventh seed produced an impressive display to ease put a resurgent Naomi Osaka (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Elsewhere, the last-16 clash between Madison Keys (29) and Sorana Cirstea (34) has been interrupted due to an on-court protest with the American leading 6-2, 3-1.

11:21 CET - Play is now underway in the Italian capital, with Naomi Osaka (26) facing Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alex de Minaur (25) taking on Madrid finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) to kickstart the day.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the Italian Open in Rome!

