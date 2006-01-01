Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas eases through in Shanghai, Djokovic to face Cobolli

Djokovic is looking for his first Masters title of the season

Today in China, Novak Djokovic (37) will be continuing his quest to win his first Masters 1000 title of the season in Shanghai while Paula Badosa (26) will be looking to continue her resurgence in Wuhan.

09:12 CET - Our first upset of the day in Shanghai has come courtesy of Gael Monfils (38), with the veteran beating compatriot and 16th seed Ugo Humbert (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

08:45 CET - The day has started with a comfortable win for Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who has won 6-3, 7-5 against Alexandre Muller (27).

In Wuhan, 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost 6-2, 6-2 to Magda Linette (32).

