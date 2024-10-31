Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas in early action in Paris on day of heavyweight clashes

Tsitsipas is looking to make a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals

Things are heating up in Paris today with a number of the world's best going head-to-head as they look to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

10:20 CET - Arantxa Rus (33) has moved into the quarter-finals in Jiujiang, battling past Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Suzan Lamens (25) has also moved through to the last eight in Hong Kong, overcoming Cristina Bucsa (26) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

08:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

WTA action is taking place as we speak in Asia, where Anastasia Zakharova (22) has beaten Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-3, 6-1 in Hong Kong and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) has been forced to retire while trailing Viktorija Golubic (32) in Jiujang.

The main event today though is of course in Paris, where some of the best men's players in the world will look to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the final Masters event of the season.

The first to do so will be Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who will face Francisco Cerundolo (26) in around four hours. Alexander Zverev (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are among the players taking to the court after that.

Check out the day's full schedule here.