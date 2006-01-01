Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas knocked out in Cincinnati, Alcaraz to resume battle with Monfils

The Cincinnati Open has thus far produced shock after shock after shock with a number of top players on both the men's and women's sides being knocked out, but the very best are still standing and are all in action today.

08:42 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Cincinnati Open action!

We have some big news to bring you right off the bat, with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) being beaten overnight by Jack Draper (22), who won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-4 in the final set but got broken and went on the lose.