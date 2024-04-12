Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas moves into Monte Carlo semis, Djokovic & Sinner facing big tests

Tsitsipas is getting his season up and running

It's quarter-final day in Monte Carlo, where Novak Djokovic and Janik Sinner will be facing their toughest tests yet as they look to claim the first major clay-court title of the season.

13:00 CET - Tsitsipas will face the winner of the next match, which promises to be a cracker, with Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Holger Rune (20).

Sinner may arguably be the best player in the world at the moment, but Rune has enjoyed more success on clay and won when the two met at this tournament last year.

Rune vs Sinner H2H Flashscore

12:38 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has moved into the semi-finals in Monte Carlo with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov (27).

The Greek player has had a poor start to the season, but has always produced his best tennis on the clay of Monaco - he won the 2021 and 2022 titles - and that's proving to be the case again.

10:11 CET - The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers also get underway today, with 16 nations battling it out for a place at this November's Finals.

Overnight, Australia went 2-0 up against Mexico, winning both singles matches ahead of the doubles tomorrow.

Japan also have the initiative against Kazakhstan, with Naomi Osaka (26) beating Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-2, 7-6(5) to put her nation 2-0 up.

We will have results from the other ties today, with the likes of Iga Swiatek (22), Caroline Garcia (30), Emma Raducanu (21) and Katie Boulter (27) all in action.

09:05 CET - What a day we have ahead of us today, with eight of the world's best battling it out for a spot in the final four of one of tennis' biggest tournaments.

Here's what's to come:

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov - 11:00 CET

Holger Rune vs Jannik Sinner - 13:00 CET

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - 14:30 CET

Ugo Humbert vs Casper Ruud - 16:00 CET

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals!