Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas on court in Mexico as Prague Open continues

Welcome to Flashscore's Tennis Tracker, bringing you all the latest updates from across Europe and North America as the world's best players continue their preparation for the US Open later this month.

08:07 CET - Missed anything from yesterday's play? No fear, we have two handy roundups for you to catch up on all the action from the ATP and WTA.

06:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the ATP and WTA tour events. Overnight, we had action in both Los Cabos and in Washington as big names continued their hard-court preparations.

In Washington, Gael Monfils (36) rolled back the years to take down sixth seed Alexander Bublik (26) 6-3, 6-4 before top seed Taylor Fritz (25) beat fellow American Zach Svajda (20) 6-3, 6-3.

In the women's draw, third seed Coco Gauff (19) was in action in another all-American tie against Hailey Baptiste (21) with the world number seven coming out on top 6-1, 6-4. After winning on her comeback froma two-year hiatus, it was not to be a long run in Washington for Jennifer Brady (28), who was beaten by Madison Keys (28) 6-4, 6-0.

Over in Los Cabos, Alex De Minaur (24) started off procedings with a bang, seeing off Argentinian Thiago Agustin Tirante (22) 6-2, 6-1 in just 62 minutes.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Tommy Paul (26), Dominik Koepfer (29) and Borna Coric (26) with more games to be played this morning in Mexico.