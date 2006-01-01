Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: US Open underway with Sakkari out, Gauff & Djokovic to come

Coco Gauff in US Open practice ahead of her opening round match
Coco Gauff in US Open practice ahead of her opening round match
All focus in the tennis world moves to Flushing Meadows and the US Open as the final Grand Slam of 2024 gets underway this afternoon. Two weeks of gripping action will see two men and two women fighting it out to be the new US Open champion.

18:25 CET - The US Open has only just begun and the first seed has fallen with Maria Sakkari (29) retiring from her opening-round match against Wang Yafan (30) a set down.

Elsewhere, 12th seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is through to the second round after beating Jaqueline Cristian (26) 6-4, 6-4.

17:05 CET - Play is just starting to get underway around the courts at the US Open with Alexander Zverev (27) and Maria Sakkari (29) both in action in the first set of matches.

15:50 CET - We are a little over an hour from the first matches of the 2024 US Open. To get into the swing of things, take a look at the day's top three matches here. Defending champions Novak Djokovic (37) and Coco Gauff (20) are both in action on day one!

Speaking of Gauff, Flashscore's Danny Clark took a closer look at her topsy-turvy season in our latest tennis feature - read that piece here.

See the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to day one of the US Open! It is an action-packed first day which will see some of the world's best ATP and WTA players in action.

Number nine seed Maria Sakkari (29) is one of the players first up this evening at 17:00 CET as she plays her first match since losing in the third round of the Paris Olympics last month. The Greek star takes on China's Yafan Wang (30) in what should be a straightforward opening-round win. 

Over on the men's side, world number four and the 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27) is also in action at 17:00 CET as he faces fellow German Maximilian Marterer (29) after his original opponent Emil Ruusuvuori (25) withdrew through injury.

And one to look out for later this evening as the defending champion Coco Gauff (20) begins her title defence against France's Varvara Gracheva (24) in what should be a relatively straightforward first-round match.

US Open (Tennis)
