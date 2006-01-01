Tennis Tracker: USA defeat Germany in Davis Cup tie, Djokovic in action for Serbia

14:33 CET - The Germans have rescued a bit of pride from their tie with the USA by winning the doubles rubber to make it 2-1. Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) overcame Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) 6-1, 7-6.
Finland are taking on Argentina in the next tie.
12:40 CET - The first tie of the day has been won by USA following Brandon Nakashima's (23) 6-4, 6-2 win over Maximilian Marterer (29) of Germany. As a result, the United States top their group with Germany second and both moving on to the quarter-finals.
11:09 CET - USA have drawn first blood in their Davis Cup clash with Germany thanks to Reilly Opelka (27), who has claimed a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Henri Squire (23), saving three match points on his way to victory.
08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!