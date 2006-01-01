Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: USA defeat Germany in Davis Cup tie, Djokovic in action for Serbia

Tennis Tracker: USA defeat Germany in Davis Cup tie, Djokovic in action for Serbia

Opelka did his job for his country
Opelka did his job for his countryZhe Ji, Getty Images via AFP / Flashscore
The group stage of the Davis Cup finals is nearing its end, with the weekend's remaining clashes to decide which nations move into the final eight.

14:33 CET - The Germans have rescued a bit of pride from their tie with the USA by winning the doubles rubber to make it 2-1. Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) overcame Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) 6-1, 7-6.

Finland are taking on Argentina in the next tie.

12:40 CET - The first tie of the day has been won by USA following Brandon Nakashima's (23) 6-4, 6-2 win over Maximilian Marterer (29) of Germany. As a result, the United States top their group with Germany second and both moving on to the quarter-finals.

11:09 CET - USA have drawn first blood in their Davis Cup clash with Germany thanks to Reilly Opelka (27), who has claimed a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Henri Squire (23), saving three match points on his way to victory. 

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula ruled out by injury
Naomi Osaka splits with coach Wim Fissette after four years together
United States and Spain seal spots in Davis Cup Final Eight
Updated
WTA roundup: Canadian teen Stakusic upsets top seed Ostapenko in Guadalajara
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Humbert as Spain down France, Italy overcome Belgium
Canada edge closer to Davis Cup Final Eight, Australia win after Machac withdraws
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness
Tennis Tracker: Canada defeat Finland in Davis Cup, Australia and Netherlands claim wins
WTA roundup: France's Clara Burel and Diane Parry fall in Tunisia
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings