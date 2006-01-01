Tennis Tracker: USA defeat Germany in Davis Cup tie, Djokovic in action for Serbia

Opelka did his job for his country

The group stage of the Davis Cup finals is nearing its end, with the weekend's remaining clashes to decide which nations move into the final eight.

14:33 CET - The Germans have rescued a bit of pride from their tie with the USA by winning the doubles rubber to make it 2-1. Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36) overcame Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) 6-1, 7-6.

Finland are taking on Argentina in the next tie.

12:40 CET - The first tie of the day has been won by USA following Brandon Nakashima's (23) 6-4, 6-2 win over Maximilian Marterer (29) of Germany. As a result, the United States top their group with Germany second and both moving on to the quarter-finals.

11:09 CET - USA have drawn first blood in their Davis Cup clash with Germany thanks to Reilly Opelka (27), who has claimed a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Henri Squire (23), saving three match points on his way to victory.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!