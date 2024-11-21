Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: USA draw level against Australia in Davis Cup after Fritz beats De Minaur

Tennis Tracker: USA draw level against Australia in Davis Cup after Fritz beats De Minaur

Flashscore
Fritz was victorious this afternoon
Fritz was victorious this afternoonJORGE GUERRERO / AFP / Flashscore
The Davis Cup quarter-final action continues in Malaga today, with the USA facing Australia and Italy coming up against Argentina.

14:22 CET - The USA have drawn level in their Davis Cup quarter-final against Australia, with Taylor Fritz (27) producing a superb performance to sweep aside Alex de Minaur (25) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

To a decisive doubles rubber we go... 

12:45 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has put Australia 1-0 up in Malaga after coming out on top in a thrilling final-set tie-break to defeat Ben Shelton (22) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14).

The Aussie saved four match points en route to victory, and will now hope Alex de Minaur (25) can seal the tie against Taylor Fritz (27) in the second singles rubber.

Follow Fritz vs De Minaur here.

09:52 CET - In today's first Davis Cup tie, the USA take on Australia with Ben Shelton (22) coming up against Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the opening singles rubber at 10:00 CET.

Following that clash, world number four Taylor Fritz (27) faces Alex de Minaur (25) in a blockbuster tussle.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Italy beat Slovakia to lift BJK Cup for fifth time
Tennis Tracker: Spain dumped out of Davis Cup by the Dutch, ending Nadal's career
Tennis Tracker: Italy edge Poland in doubles decider to book BJK Cup final spot
Show more
Tennis
From teenage star to tennis legend: Rafael Nadal's remarkable career comes to an end
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Updated
Germany set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands after overpowering Canada
Five standout matches in Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's iconic rivalry
Aryna Sabalenka targeting Serena-like dominance in the women's game
Spain captain David Ferrer defends selection after Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup defeat
An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement
Rafael Nadal's career comes to an end with Spain being knocked out of Davis Cup
Most Read
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
The top five performers over the international break
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings