Tennis Tracker: USA draw level against Australia in Davis Cup after Fritz beats De Minaur

The Davis Cup quarter-final action continues in Malaga today, with the USA facing Australia and Italy coming up against Argentina.

14:22 CET - The USA have drawn level in their Davis Cup quarter-final against Australia, with Taylor Fritz (27) producing a superb performance to sweep aside Alex de Minaur (25) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

To a decisive doubles rubber we go...

12:45 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has put Australia 1-0 up in Malaga after coming out on top in a thrilling final-set tie-break to defeat Ben Shelton (22) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14).

The Aussie saved four match points en route to victory, and will now hope Alex de Minaur (25) can seal the tie against Taylor Fritz (27) in the second singles rubber.

Follow Fritz vs De Minaur here.

09:52 CET - In today's first Davis Cup tie, the USA take on Australia with Ben Shelton (22) coming up against Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the opening singles rubber at 10:00 CET.

Following that clash, world number four Taylor Fritz (27) faces Alex de Minaur (25) in a blockbuster tussle.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!