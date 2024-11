Tennis Tracker: USA taking on Australia at Davis Cup, Italy vs Argentina to follow

Shelton is in action for the USA this morning

The Davis Cup quarter-final action continues in Malaga today, with the USA facing Australia and Italy coming up against Argentina.

09:52 CET - In today's first Davis Cup tie, the USA take on Australia with Ben Shelton (22) coming up against Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the opening singles rubber at 10:00 CET.

Following that clash, world number four Taylor Fritz (27) faces Alex de Minaur (25) in a blockbuster tussle.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!