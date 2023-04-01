Tennis Tracker: Vital day of ATP Finals action as battle for first semi-final spots conclude

Djokovic is looking to book his spot in the semis

The final day of tennis in Group A at the ATP Finals takes place today, with the semi-final spots still up in the air. The Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the scores and results, as well as some highlights from the contests.

13:20 CET - The way the ATF Finals groups are poised, there is a very real possibility that two or even three players end up level on points in the group standings.

What happens then? Well, if the players can be separated by wins and two players are level on points, it reverts to head-to-head record.

If three players are level on points after the three rounds - which could well happen in both groups - the players are separated by the percentage of sets won.

That’s why Daniil Medvedev (27) has secured his spot in the semi-finals. Even though he, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Alexander Zverev (26) could all end up level on points, his set percentage cannot end up lower than Zverev’s.

See the full standing here and read more about the tournament rules here.

11:35 CET - In case you missed the tennis yesterday in Turin, you catch up on the highlights below!

11:25 CET - The first match of the ATP Finals today sees top seed Novak Djokovic (36) take on Hubert Hurkacz (26), who replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Turin.

Djokovic was stunned by Jannik Sinner (22) in round two and so needs to win to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Follow the action live here from 14:30 CET.

Last four meetings Flashscore

07:30 CET - We have some more fantastic action for you from the ATP Finals today, and by the end of the day, we will know the first two players to have booked their spots in the semi-finals.

At 14:30 CET, Novak Djokovic (36) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (26), who is replacing the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

At 21:00 CET, Jannik Sinner (22) faces Holger Rune (20).