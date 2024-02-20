Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova and Sakkari through in Dubai, Fernandez dumped out

10:19 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) was made to work, but in the end, the Wimbledon champion battled to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win over Peyton Stearns (22). Petra Martic (33) didn't survive though (26), falling 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Magdalena Frech (26).
09:59 CET - The first two results of the day are in from Dubai. Maria Sakkari (28) had little issue against Emma Navarro (22), securing a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 18 minutes. Leylah Fernandez (21), however, suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Jasmine Paolini.
08:35 CET - Meanwhile overnight, several Brits took to the court. Cameron Norrie (28) eased past Hugo Dellien (30) 6-3, 6-2 in Rio, while Dan Evans (33) also cruised through after beating Roman Safiullin (26) 6-2, 6-4 in Mexico.
However, Jack Draper (22) suffered a defeat in Los Cabos, squandering a set and a break lead to fall to Thanasi Kokkinanki (27) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.
08:16 CET - Good morning and welcome back to another Tennis Tracker. Matches are already underway in Dubai, with Marketa Vondrousova (24), Maria Sakkari (28), Leylah Fernandez (21) and Petra Martic (33) currently on court. You can follow all the action right here.