Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova and Sakkari through in Dubai, Fernandez dumped out

The second WTA 1000 of the year really kicks into gear today, with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina all in action on a very busy day in Dubai. Meanwhile, there are also some big names in Doha and Rio, as Carlos Alcaraz looks to bounce back from his Buenos Aires disappointment in Brazil.

10:19 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) was made to work, but in the end, the Wimbledon champion battled to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win over Peyton Stearns (22). Petra Martic (33) didn't survive though (26), falling 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Magdalena Frech (26).

09:59 CET - The first two results of the day are in from Dubai. Maria Sakkari (28) had little issue against Emma Navarro (22), securing a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 18 minutes. Leylah Fernandez (21), however, suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Jasmine Paolini.

08:35 CET - Meanwhile overnight, several Brits took to the court. Cameron Norrie (28) eased past Hugo Dellien (30) 6-3, 6-2 in Rio, while Dan Evans (33) also cruised through after beating Roman Safiullin (26) 6-2, 6-4 in Mexico.

However, Jack Draper (22) suffered a defeat in Los Cabos, squandering a set and a break lead to fall to Thanasi Kokkinanki (27) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

08:16 CET - Good morning and welcome back to another Tennis Tracker. Matches are already underway in Dubai, with Marketa Vondrousova (24), Maria Sakkari (28), Leylah Fernandez (21) and Petra Martic (33) currently on court. You can follow all the action right here.