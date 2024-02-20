Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova and Sakkari through in Dubai, Fernandez dumped out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova and Sakkari through in Dubai, Fernandez dumped out
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova and Sakkari through in Dubai, Fernandez dumped out
Swiatek faces Sloane Stephens in Dubai
Swiatek faces Sloane Stephens in Dubai
Reuters, Flashscore
The second WTA 1000 of the year really kicks into gear today, with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina all in action on a very busy day in Dubai. Meanwhile, there are also some big names in Doha and Rio, as Carlos Alcaraz looks to bounce back from his Buenos Aires disappointment in Brazil.

10:19 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) was made to work, but in the end, the Wimbledon champion battled to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win over Peyton Stearns (22). Petra Martic (33) didn't survive though (26), falling 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Magdalena Frech (26).

09:59 CET - The first two results of the day are in from Dubai. Maria Sakkari (28) had little issue against Emma Navarro (22), securing a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 18 minutes. Leylah Fernandez (21), however, suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Jasmine Paolini.

08:35 CET - Meanwhile overnight, several Brits took to the court. Cameron Norrie (28) eased past Hugo Dellien (30) 6-3, 6-2 in Rio, while Dan Evans (33) also cruised through after beating Roman Safiullin (26) 6-2, 6-4 in Mexico.

However, Jack Draper (22) suffered a defeat in Los Cabos, squandering a set and a break lead to fall to Thanasi Kokkinanki (27) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

08:16 CET - Good morning and welcome back to another Tennis Tracker. Matches are already underway in Dubai, with Marketa Vondrousova (24), Maria Sakkari (28), Leylah Fernandez (21) and Petra Martic (33) currently on court. You can follow all the action right here.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Fritz retains Delray Beach title, Cerundolo through in Rio
Tennis Tracker: Sinner reigns supreme in Rotterdam, wild card Acosta wins in Buenos Aires
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek wins Doha title yet again, Alcaraz out of Argentina Open
Show more
Tennis
Taylor Fritz downs Tommy Paul to retain ATP Delray Beach Open title
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking
Jannik Sinner savours Rotterdam success after Australian Open high
Aryna Sabalenka craving success in Dubai on heels of Melbourne triumph
'Addicted to winning' - Sabalenka has appetite for more success in Dubai
Australian Open champion Sinner powers past De Minaur to Rotterdam crown
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings