Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka and Raducanu to get ball rolling on day two of Indian Wells

19:55 CET - Playing is getting underway imminently at Indian Wells and we're starting things off with two Grand Slam champions, with Stan Wawrinka (38) in action against Tomas Mahac (23) and Emma Raducanu (21) facing Rebeka Masarova (24).
18:16 CET - The day may have begun on a disappointing note in California with Rafael Nadal (37) withdrawing from the tournament, but there's still plenty to be excited about heading into day two, including:
Stan Wawrinka (38) vs Tomas Machac (23) - 20:00 CET
Emma Raducanu (21) vs Rebeka Masarova (24) - 20:00 CET
Venus Williams (43) vs Nao Hibino (29) - 21:30 CET, continued from yesterday
Naomi Osaka (26) vs Sara Errani (36) - 23:00 CET
18:12 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of Indian Wells!