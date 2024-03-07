Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka and Raducanu to get ball rolling on day two of Indian Wells

Raducanu is looking to get her season going
AFP, Flashscore
Indian Wells is up and running, and while Rafael Nadal (37) may have pulled out, there are still plenty of stars in action on its second day.

19:55 CET - Playing is getting underway imminently at Indian Wells and we're starting things off with two Grand Slam champions, with Stan Wawrinka (38) in action against Tomas Mahac (23) and Emma Raducanu (21) facing Rebeka Masarova (24). 

18:16 CET - The day may have begun on a disappointing note in California with Rafael Nadal (37) withdrawing from the tournament, but there's still plenty to be excited about heading into day two, including:

Stan Wawrinka (38) vs Tomas Machac (23) - 20:00 CET

Emma Raducanu (21) vs Rebeka Masarova (24) - 20:00 CET

Venus Williams (43) vs Nao Hibino (29) - 21:30 CET, continued from yesterday 

Naomi Osaka (26) vs Sara Errani (36) - 23:00 CET

18:12 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of Indian Wells! 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
