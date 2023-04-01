Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka looks for quarter final spot as France faces Italy in BJK Cup

We are getting to the final eight of a couple of ATP tournaments in both Bulgaria and France while the Billie Jean King Cup continues. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:41 CET - Beginning with a couple of veterans in Metz as Fabio Fognini and Stan Wawrinka take on Alex Bublik and Luca van Assche.

Alex De Minaur faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Moving on to Sofia where Adrian Mannarino kicks off the day against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Billy Harris’ clash follows before Sebastian Baez wraps up the day as he takes on Pavel Kotov.

Meanwhile, France faces Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup while Spain clashes with Canada.