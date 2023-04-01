Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka looks for quarter final spot as France faces Italy in BJK Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka looks for quarter final spot as France faces Italy in BJK Cup
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka looks for quarter final spot as France faces Italy in BJK Cup
Wawrinka faces Van Assche
Wawrinka faces Van Assche
Profimedia
We are getting to the final eight of a couple of ATP tournaments in both Bulgaria and France while the Billie Jean King Cup continues. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:41 CET - Beginning with a couple of veterans in Metz as Fabio Fognini and Stan Wawrinka take on Alex Bublik and Luca van Assche.

Alex De Minaur faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Moving on to Sofia where Adrian Mannarino kicks off the day against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Billy Harris’ clash follows before Sebastian Baez wraps up the day as he takes on Pavel Kotov.

Meanwhile, France faces Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup while Spain clashes with Canada.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Indoor swing continues in Sofia as Thiem knocked out in Metz
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms past Pegula to claim WTA Finals title & top world rankings
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins Paris Masters, Pegula wins in Cancun semis
Show more
Tennis
Slovenia beat Australia in Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Swiss defeated by Czechs
Updated
WTA Finals champion Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on 'right stuff'
Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title
Most Read
PSG fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan ahead of Champions League
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems
Shakhtar stun Barcelona as they edge to unlikely victory in open Group H
The Regista: Tottenham vs Chelsea tactical review - Postecoglou stuns but Blues prevail

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings