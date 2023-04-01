Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon champion Rybakina continues title defence as Murray clashes with Tsitsipas

It hasn't been the best start in terms of weather for the London Grand Slam, several matches have been interrupted due to the rain. Especially when only a certain number of courts have the ability to close the roof. All that said, the action continues! Interesting clashes taking place all over Wimbledon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

13:23 CET - The first result of the day is in! American Sofia Kenin (24) managed two straight sets to defeat Xinyu Wang (21). The 2020 Australian Open winner was victorious 6-4, 6-3.

11:57 CET - After two rain-interrupted days at Wimbledon, it looks like we are going to get underway on time with some mouthwatering matches to get us going. We will bring you the biggest results as well as other news from the 18 courts in south London.

Before play begins, Daria Kasatkina (26), who beat Jodie Burrage (24) in straight sets yesterday, has had her say on the news of Saudi investment in tennis.

Read her thoughts here.

5:30 CET - Early afternoon sees top seed Andrey Rublev take to court against compatriot Aslan Karatsev before world number four Casper Ruud clashes with Briton Liam Broady. Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz are also scheduled to play later on in the day, the world number three and nine take on Adrian Mannarino and Mikael Ymer respectively.

To wrap up the day in the men's action is an exciting match-up as local star Andy Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title 10 years ago, faces world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia takes on Canadian Leylah Fernandez, world number four Jessica Pegula clashes with Cristina Bucsa. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia shone during the French Open and will be looking to repeat the feat in this Grand Slam as she takes to court against Jaqueline Cristian.

Current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina continues her fight to hold on to her title as she plays her second-round match in front of Alize Cornet. The world number three was already the finalist in a Grand Slam this year in the Australian Open and won the Indian Wells title back in March.