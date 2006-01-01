Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon gets started with Alcaraz & Gauff both in action on first day

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action on day one

After plenty of lead-up, it's finally time for the best tennis players to hit the hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon for the year's third Grand Slam. Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Caco Gauff (20) headline the action on day one.

10:00 CET - We are only two hours away from the start of play on day one at Wimbledon! You can find links below to the full schedule on both the men's and women's sides as well as our in-house predictions.

To get further in the know, check out the most recent feature from our resident tennis expert, and former professional player, Katerina Teruzzi. In this feature, she discusses how pre-tournament injuries during the grass-court swing have affected some of the top seeds on both sides.

She will be providing further commentary throughout the tournament.

08:00 CET - Today's the day! The year's third Grand Slam gets underway today on the famous courts of Wimbledon in Southwest London.

The headline acts today will be men's third seed, and defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz (21), who takes on Mark Lajal (21) from 14:30 CET, and women's second seed Coco Gauff (20), who will be playing Caroline Dolehide (25) at about 18:00 CET.

Play starts at midday (CET) and it looks like there won't be any rain today in London but we will keep you updated here in the Tennis Tracker with all the major news and results, so stay tuned.

To get you primed for the action, take a look at our tennis experts' predictions.

See the full men's schedule here.

See the full women's schedule here.