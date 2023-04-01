Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon moves into business end as all British hope finished

After Katie Boulter's exit last night, all British hope in the singles has come to an end

On the first Sunday of Wimbledon, players will battle it out for a quarter-final spot as the tournament reaches the latter stages. Follow all the action as it happens with Flashscore!

7:44 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (25) kicks off the action on centre court with a tough encounter against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik (26).

The impressive Jannik Sinner (21) is second on court one and he faces Columbian Daniel Galan (27), whilst Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic (36) finishes play on centre court as he faces Hubert Hurkacz (26) of Poland.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, bookie's favourite Iga Swiatek (22) faces 14th seed, Belinda Bencic (26), fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) takes on Lesia Tsurenko (34) and former world number one Victoria Azarenka (33) plays Elina Svitolina (28).