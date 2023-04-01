Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon moves into business end as all British hope finished

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon moves into business end as all British hope finished
Tennis Tracker: Wimbledon moves into business end as all British hope finished
After Katie Boulter's exit last night, all British hope in the singles has come to an end
After Katie Boulter's exit last night, all British hope in the singles has come to an end
Reuters
On the first Sunday of Wimbledon, players will battle it out for a quarter-final spot as the tournament reaches the latter stages. Follow all the action as it happens with Flashscore!

7:44 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (25) kicks off the action on centre court with a tough encounter against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik (26).

The impressive Jannik Sinner (21) is second on court one and he faces Columbian Daniel Galan (27), whilst Wimbledon holder Novak Djokovic (36) finishes play on centre court as he faces Hubert Hurkacz (26) of Poland. 

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, bookie's favourite Iga Swiatek (22) faces 14th seed, Belinda Bencic (26), fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) takes on Lesia Tsurenko (34) and former world number one Victoria Azarenka (33) plays Elina Svitolina (28).

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Tennis TrackerRublev AndreyBublik AlexanderSinner JannikGalan Daniel ElahiDjokovic NovakHurkacz HubertAzarenka VictoriaBencic BelindaSvitolina ElinaSwiatek IgaPegula JessicaTsurenko Lesia
Tennis
Alcaraz passes test at Wimbledon, Rybakina on fire and Medvedev, Tsitsipas progress
High stakes for Ukraine's Svitolina in battle against Belarusian Azarenka in last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini back in business after powering past Alexander Zverev
Elena Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Katie Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz gets confidence boost from Nicolas Jarry test at Wimbledon
Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16 with comeback win against Andreescu
Holger Rune seals stunning victory as Davidovich Fokina's underarm serve gamble fails
Classy Carlos Alcaraz toughs it out to reach Wimbledon last 16 over Nicolas Jarry
Updated
Sabalenka back in the groove in third round straight sets win against Blinkova
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina trounces Boulter
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |