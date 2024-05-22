Tennis Tracker: World number one Djokovic in Geneva action as Collins takes on Siniakova

Tennis Tracker: World number one Djokovic in Geneva action as Collins takes on Siniakova

Novak Djokovic went out in the third round in Rome last week
Novak Djokovic went out in the third round in Rome last weekReuters, Flashscore
With the French Open just days away, tennis stars are making their final preparations for the second grand slam of the season and four ATP and WTA events on clay mean a busy day on court across Europe and Africa. We will bring you the best of the action with Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to another action-packed Tennis Tracker. From Geneva to Rabat, there are plenty of big names in action as they all put in the final bits of work before the world of tennis floods to Rolland Garros on Sunday. Novak Djokovic (36), in need of some wins after a poor run of form on clay, takes on Yannick Hanfmann (32) from 18:00 CET - the headline act in Switzerland on day two of the tournament.

Elsewhere, top seed Ugo Humbert (25) gets his tournament underway in Lyon with a match against Dominik Koepfer (30) whilst in Strasbourg, former Wimbledon champion and world number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) faces Magdalena Frech (26) as the Czech star looks for momentum on clay.

Another Czech in action is Katerina Siniakova (28) faces a tough test in one of the standout players of 2024, Danielle Collins (30).

Play gets underway from 11:00 CET and we will bring you all the headlines from across the tennis world. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
