Tennis Tracker: Wozniacki in action against Kessler, Thiem through in Estoril

18:50 CET - Plenty of tennis to be played tonight and our first result from Charleston where Magda Linette (32) has overcome Croatia's Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4 to advance.
17:20 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has sealed his spot in the next round in Estoril, battling past a tricky Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4.
15:17 CET - Our first result of the day has come in from Portugal, where Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) has seen off sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.
13:15 CET - The first piece of action today comes from Estoril, where the experienced Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) faces Miomir Kecmanovic (24).
Following that match, Dominic Thiem (30) will look to build some much-needed momentum against Maximilian Marterer (28).
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!