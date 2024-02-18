Tennis Tracker: WTA Dubai underway, Sinner to face De Minaur in first of three ATP finals

Andreeva has fallen at the first hurdle in Dubai

It's a day of both beginnings and endings today as the WTA Dubai Championship gets underway and ATP tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and Delray Beach come to a close, with Jannik Sinner (22), Alex De Minaur (24) and Taylor Fritz (26) all looking to add another title to their collections.

11:08 CET - The main event today is of course the final of the Rotterdam Open, between Jannik Sinner (22) and Alex De Minaur (24). It will get underway at 15:30 CET, with the finals in Buenos Aires and Delray Beach to follow later tonight.

10:54 CET - The Qatar Open only finished yesterday, but such is the non-stop nature of tennis, the Dubai Championships are beginning today, and Mirra Andreeva (16) has just lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to Peyton Stearns (22).

08:39 CET - In the time since we called it a night on yesterday's tracker, Taylor Fritz (26) has moved into the Delray Beach final with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Marcus Giron (30).

Read more about that and the rest of yesterday's action, including a shock defeat for Carlos Alcaraz (20), here.

