Tennis Tracker: WTA Tour continues in Monastir and Guadalajara, Parks & Parry in action

Alycia Parks will be hitting the court in Monastir today

The year's final Grand Slam is now behind us but the tennis doesn't stop. While the men turn their attention to the Davis Cup later this week, the WTA circuit continues in Monastir and Guadalajara today.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily Tennis Tracker. Today the WTA Tour continues with tournaments in Monastir, Tunisia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Starting off the day's play will be the USA's Alycia Parks (23) and France's Diane Parry (22) - both taking to the courts in Monastir from 17:00 CET.

Play in Guadalajara won't begin until 21:00 CET. You can follow both tournaments closely via the links above.