Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: WTA Tour continues in Monastir and Guadalajara, Parks & Parry in action

Tennis Tracker: WTA Tour continues in Monastir and Guadalajara, Parks & Parry in action

Alycia Parks will be hitting the court in Monastir today
Alycia Parks will be hitting the court in Monastir todayUlises Ruiz / AFP
The year's final Grand Slam is now behind us but the tennis doesn't stop. While the men turn their attention to the Davis Cup later this week, the WTA circuit continues in Monastir and Guadalajara today.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily Tennis Tracker. Today the WTA Tour continues with tournaments in Monastir, Tunisia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Starting off the day's play will be the USA's Alycia Parks (23) and France's Diane Parry (22) - both taking to the courts in Monastir from 17:00 CET.

Play in Guadalajara won't begin until 21:00 CET. You can follow both tournaments closely via the links above.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title
Tennis Tracker: Fritz books final date with Sinner after five-set victory over Tiafoe
Show more
Tennis
Sinner and Alcaraz kings of new frontier after splitting majors in 2024
Taylor Fritz fears he let down American fans with defeat in US Open final
Sinner puts US Open triumph down to mental strength after overcoming doping distraction
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship
Updated
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Jannik Sinner ready to crash Taylor Fritz's American party in US Open final
Taylor Fritz fired up for less stressful showdown with Jannik Sinner in US Open final
Jessica Pegula says deep US Open run a confidence boost despite final loss
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings