Tennis Tracker: WTA Tour continues in Monastir and Guadalajara, Parry progresses

The year's final Grand Slam is now behind us but the tennis doesn't stop. While the men turn their attention to the Davis Cup later this week, the WTA circuit continues in Monastir and Guadalajara today.

19:45 CET - Alycia Parks (23) has been bundled out of the WTA event in Monastir after losing her first-round match to Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (28) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

19:05 CET - In the second result from Monastir, Japan's Mai Hontama (25) breezed past Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho (21) 6-2, 6-1.

16:15 CET - We have our first result from Monastir with Diane Parry (22) progressing to the second round with a routine win over wild card Chiraz Bechri (26).

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily Tennis Tracker. Today the WTA Tour continues with tournaments in Monastir, Tunisia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Starting off the day's play will be the USA's Alycia Parks (23) and France's Diane Parry (22) - both taking to the courts in Monastir from 17:00 CET.

Play in Guadalajara won't begin until 21:00 CET. You can follow both tournaments closely via the links above.