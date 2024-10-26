Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zheng and Kenin move into Tokyo final, Guangzhou semis underway

Tennis Tracker: Zheng and Kenin move into Tokyo final, Guangzhou semis underway

Flashscore
Zheng is through to the final
Zheng is through to the finalNISHIKAWA, Tomoyuki / AFLO / Profimedia / Flashscore
It is semi-final day on the ATP and WTA Tours, with some of the world's best players a win away from securing their spots in the showpiece event on Sunday.

14:02 CET - There's been an early upset in Paris qualifying with Cameron Norrie (29) being beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Quentin Halys (28).

13:17 CET - The first semi-final in Guangzhou has unfortunately been decided by an injury, with top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) retiring while trailing 4-6, 6-4, 4-3 to Olga Danilovic (23).

09:24 CET - Qinwen Zheng (22) has secured her spot in the Tokyo final with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Diana Shnaider (20).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker as the weekend gets underway!

Before we look ahead to the rest of the day, there has already been a result from the first semi-final in Tokyo, where ninth seed Katie Boulter (28) has been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Sofia Kenin (25).

And currently on court battling for the right to appear in the final is No. 1 seed and Chinese superstar Zheng Qinwen (22), who is facing another young starlet, Diana Shnaider (22). You can follow that match with us at Flashscore.

Over in China a little later on another No. 1 seed, Katerina Siniakova (28), takes on Olga Danilovic (23), before Luzia Bronzetti (25) and Caroline Dolehide (26) meet in the other semi.

This afternoon, attentions turn to the ATP Tour, with a host of tasty final-four clashes.

At 14:00 CET, Lorenzo Musetti (22) clashes with Jack Draper (22) in Vienna, while Arthur Fils (20) faces Ben Shelton (22) in what should certainly be an entertaining affair in Basel.

Swiftly after that, last week's Almaty champion Karen Khachanov (28) looks to reach another final, but Alex de Minaur (25) stands in his way in the Austrian capital. 

Switzerland then plays host to a semi-final between Holger Rune (21) and surprise package Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21).

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti
Tennis Tracker: Machac downs Dimitrov in Vienna, Auger-Aliassime stunned in Basel
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini knocks out Tiafoe, Rublev and Zverev also seal wins
Show more
Tennis
Zheng downs Shnaider to set up clash with Kenin in Tokyo final
Lorenzo Musetti stuns top seed Alexander Zverev in Vienna to set up Jack Draper semi-final
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen finds mojo to reach Tokyo semis
ATP roundup: Grigor Dimitrov bows out in Vienna, Tsitsipas and Rune through in Basel
Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
WTA roundup: Top seed Qinwen Zheng reaches Tokyo quarter-finals
Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng hails China's tennis boom after Paris 2024
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev sets career high in wins, Tommy Paul dumped out
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware
Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings