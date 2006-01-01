Tennis Tracker: Zheng facing Andreeva after Sabalenka beaten by Muchova in Beijing

Major names are taking to court in Shanghai today with the second round of the Masters 1000 getting underway, while Beijing is playing host to the last two quarter-finals of the WTA China Open.

13:13 CET - Days after his remarkable tournament win in Tokyo, Arthur Fils (20) has been stunned in the first round in Shanghai, losing 6-7(4), 6-7(5) to Roberto Carballes Baena (31). Fatigue surely set in for the young Frenchman.

12:17 CET - Ugo Humbert (26) is through in Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Arthur Cazaux (22).

12:11 CET - Upset! Top seed Aryan Sabalenka (26) has been beaten in Beijing, losing 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to Karolina Muchova (28), who moves into the semi-finals.

11:50 CET - Some big news has just dropped, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) announcing that she's parting ways with her coach of three years.

Read more here

10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.

10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).

08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27).

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!