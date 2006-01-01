Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zheng facing Andreeva after Sabalenka beaten by Muchova in Beijing

Tennis Tracker: Zheng facing Andreeva after Sabalenka beaten by Muchova in Beijing

Zheng in action
Zheng in actionZhang Long / Xinhua News / Profimedia / Flashscore
Major names are taking to court in Shanghai today with the second round of the Masters 1000 getting underway, while Beijing is playing host to the last two quarter-finals of the WTA China Open.

13:13 CET - Days after his remarkable tournament win in Tokyo, Arthur Fils (20) has been stunned in the first round in Shanghai, losing 6-7(4), 6-7(5) to Roberto Carballes Baena (31). Fatigue surely set in for the young Frenchman.

12:17 CET - Ugo Humbert (26) is through in Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Arthur Cazaux (22).

12:11 CET - Upset! Top seed Aryan Sabalenka (26) has been beaten in Beijing, losing 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to Karolina Muchova (28), who moves into the semi-finals.

11:50 CET - Some big news has just dropped, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) announcing that she's parting ways with her coach of three years.

Read more here

10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.

10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).

08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27). 

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini wins in Shanghai, Gauff and Badosa move into Beijing semis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Beijing final, Shanghai Masters underway
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo
Show more
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas gets revenge against Kei Nishikori at Shanghai Masters
World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Gauff survives scare to reach China Open semi-finals, Badosa ends Zhang's dream run
Refreshed Carlos Alcaraz raring to go at Shanghai Masters thanks to team events
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case will be 'resolved as soon as possible'
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings