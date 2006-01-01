Tennis Tracker: Zheng facing Andreeva after Sabalenka beaten by Muchova in Beijing

13:13 CET - Days after his remarkable tournament win in Tokyo, Arthur Fils (20) has been stunned in the first round in Shanghai, losing 6-7(4), 6-7(5) to Roberto Carballes Baena (31). Fatigue surely set in for the young Frenchman.
12:17 CET - Ugo Humbert (26) is through in Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Arthur Cazaux (22).
12:11 CET - Upset! Top seed Aryan Sabalenka (26) has been beaten in Beijing, losing 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to Karolina Muchova (28), who moves into the semi-finals.
11:50 CET - Some big news has just dropped, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) announcing that she's parting ways with her coach of three years.
10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.
10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).
08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27).
Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!