Tennis Tracker: Zheng in early action after Kasatkina and Siniakova seal wins

The Asian swing continues to roll on on the WTA Tour, with action taking place in Japan and China. Meanwhile, the ATP Tour continues in Europe, as a number of players jostle for position with the ATP Finals drawing ever nearer.

09:42 CET - Fresh from last week's title in Ningbo, Daria Kasatkina (27) has made a winning start in Tokyo, recovering from a shaky start to battle past McCartney Kessler (25) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, top seed Katerina Siniakova (28) has eased through to the quarter-finals after a routine 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Alycia Parks (23).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning!

The WTA Tour is still in Asia, which means there has already been a result in the very early hours in Tokyo, with Sofia Kenin (25) recovering from a set down to outlast Clara Tauson (21) 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6) in an epic contest.

Currently on court is last week's Ningbo champion Daria Kasatkina (27), who is taking on McCartney Kessler (25). No. 1 seed Qinwen Zheng (22) will take to the court a little later on as she looks to continue her fine 2024 ahead of a debut appearance at the WTA Finals in a few weeks time.

Over in Guangzhou at the moment, another No. 1 seed Katerina Siniakova (28) is playing, as she looks to move into the quarter-finals.

Later on in the day, Vienna hosts Jack Draper (22), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Alex De Minaur (25), while Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), Holger Rune (21) and two-time defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) will aim to secure a place in the last eight in Basel.