  Tennis Tracker: Zheng vs Vekic in Olympics final, Musetti & Auger-Aliassime battling for bronze

Zheng is one win away from Olympic gold
One of the biggest days on the tennis calendar is here, with Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) battling it out in the women's final of the Paris Olympics.

11:25 CET - We have four medal matches to look forward to today at Roland Garros. First up, it's the men's doubles final from midday between the Australian pair of Matthew Ebden (36) & John Peers (36) and the USA's Austin Krajicek (34) & Rajeev Ram (40).

The men's doubles bronze medal match will then be contested between another American pair, Taylor Fritz (26) & Tommy Paul (27), and the Czech duo of Tomas Machac (23) & Adam Pavlasek (29). 

At around 15:30 CET, it's the main event of the day - the women's gold medal match between China's Zheng Qinwen (21) and Croatia's Donna Vekic (28).

From 17:00 CET earliest, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) will face off for the men's bronze medal. Quite a day ahead!

09:45 CET - Before things get started in Paris today, we have some overnight action from the US capital to catch you up on. 

On the men's side of the draw in Washington, home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) claimed a 6-4, 7-6 win over top seed Andrey Rublev (26) to move into the semi-finals, where he will face compatriot Sebastian Korda (24). Americans make up three of the final four, with Ben Shelton (21) talking on Flavio Cobolli (22).

In the women's tournament meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka (26) moved into the semis with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Victoria Azarenka (35). 

08:16 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

With Qinwen Zheng (21) and Donna Vekic (28) soon fighting for the right to become Olympic champion, it's fair to say it doesn't get much bigger than this. 

