Tennis Tracker: Zheng wins Tokyo title, three more finals to come

Draper is one win away from the Vienna title

The four tournaments taking place this week will today come to an end with the eight finalists all aiming to claim one last win that would give them one of their biggest titles of the season, if not the biggest.

One of the day's four finals has already been completed with Qinwen Zheng (22) being crowned champion in Tokyo thanks to a 7-6, 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin (25). Read more about that match here.

Next up is the Guangzhou final between Olga Danilovic (23) and Caroline Dolehide (26), and Jack Draper (22) will then battle Karen Khachanov (28) for the Vienna title before Ben Shelton (22) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) face off in Basel.