Tennis Tracker: Zheng wins Tokyo title, three more finals to come

The four tournaments taking place this week will today come to an end with the eight finalists all aiming to claim one last win that would give them one of their biggest titles of the season, if not the biggest.

08:02 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

One of the day's four finals has already been completed with Qinwen Zheng (22) being crowned champion in Tokyo thanks to a 7-6, 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin (25). Read more about that match here.

Next up is the Guangzhou final between Olga Danilovic (23) and Caroline Dolehide (26), and Jack Draper (22) will then battle Karen Khachanov (28) for the Vienna title before Ben Shelton (22) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) face off in Basel.

Tennis
Qinwen Zheng beats Sofia Kenin to claim her third title of the season in Tokyo
Updated
ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final
Draper beats Musetti to reach Vienna final and seal career-high ranking
Zheng downs Shnaider to set up clash with Kenin in Tokyo final
Lorenzo Musetti stuns top seed Alexander Zverev in Vienna to set up Jack Draper semi-final
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen finds mojo to reach Tokyo semis
ATP roundup: Grigor Dimitrov bows out in Vienna, Tsitsipas and Rune through in Basel
