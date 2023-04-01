Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Kasatkina return to action after disappointing Wimbledons

Zverev won just two matches at Wimbledon
Zverev won just two matches at Wimbledon
Reuters
Today will see Alexander Zverev (26) and Daria Kasatkina (26) play their first matches since suffering third-round defeats at Wimbledon, and you can keep up with how they get on here.

20:55 CET - Emil Ruusuvuori (24) has lost his first-round meeting with Matteo Arnaldi (22) in Bastad, Sweden. The match finished 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(0) to the Italian.

Arnaldi - Ruusuvuori highlights
Flashscore

20:00 CET - Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) has defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) in Palermo 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Cocciaretto - Sorribes Tormo highlights
Flashscore

18:40 CET - Playing on home turf, Stan Wawrinka (38) has made it into the next round of the Swiss Open without too much trouble. With him 6-1, 3-1 up, opponent Roberto Carballes Baena (30) retired with an injury.

Wawrinka vs Carballes Baena highlights
Flashscore

18:31 CET - He won't be too pleased with his performance, with Alexander Zverev (26) has made it through at the Swedish Open, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Alex Molcan (25).

Zverev vs Molan highlights
Flashscore
Zverev's post-match comments
Flashscore

13:30 CET - Top seed Bernarda Pera (28) has been knocked out in Budapest, losing 6-4, 7-5 to unseeded 19-year-old Diana Shnaider.

Pera vs Shnaider highlights
Flashscore

12:43 CET - Swedish number one Mikael Ymer (24) was supposed to play Juan Pablo Varillas (27) at the Swiss Open today, but has this morning been suspended for 18 months for missing three drug tests over a 12-month period. 

Read the full story here

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which big names will take to the court including Alexander Zverev (26), Daria Kasatkina (26) and Stan Wawrinka (38). 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
