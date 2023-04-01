Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Kasatkina return to winning ways after sorry Wimbledons

00:02 CET - Our men's moment of the day just had to be this incredibly athletic rally between youngsters Dominic Stricker (20) and Arthur Fils (19) at the Swiss Open.
Stricker pulled out a brilliant 'tweener on his way to winning the point and the match.
23:59 CET - Our women's Flash Moment of the day was a lovely lob by Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) in her win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) in Palermo. Just sublime stuff!
23:00 CET - Top seed Daria Kasatkina (26) has defeated Martina Trevisan (29) in their first-round meeting in Palermo. The match ended 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-0.
20:55 CET - Emil Ruusuvuori (24) has lost his first-round meeting with Matteo Arnaldi (22) in Bastad, Sweden. The match finished 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(0) to the Italian.
20:00 CET - Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) has defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (22) in Palermo 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
18:40 CET - Playing on home turf, Stan Wawrinka (38) has made it into the next round of the Swiss Open without too much trouble. With him 6-1, 3-1 up, opponent Roberto Carballes Baena (30) retired with an injury.
18:31 CET - He won't be too pleased with his performance, with Alexander Zverev (26) has made it through at the Swedish Open, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Alex Molcan (25).
13:30 CET - Top seed Bernarda Pera (28) has been knocked out in Budapest, losing 6-4, 7-5 to unseeded 19-year-old Diana Shnaider.
12:43 CET - Swedish number one Mikael Ymer (24) was supposed to play Juan Pablo Varillas (27) at the Swiss Open today, but has this morning been suspended for 18 months for missing three drug tests over a 12-month period.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, in which big names will take to the court including Alexander Zverev (26), Daria Kasatkina (26) and Stan Wawrinka (38).