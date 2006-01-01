Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Tsitsipas in action after Ruud stunned by Monteiro

Zverev is playing for the first time since his Wimbledon exit
Zverev is playing for the first time since his Wimbledon exitAFP, Flashscore
With the Olympics fast approaching, several of the world's best players continue to restart their clay-court seasons in the hope of building valuable momentum.

12:40 CET - There's been a huge upset in Sweden, with second seed Casper Ruud (25) falling to a fairly emphatic 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Thiago Monteiro (30).

12:02 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is safely through in Budapest after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russia's Maria Timofeeva (20).

Check out the full schedule in Budapest here.

10:28 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Brandon Nakashima (22) beating Emilio Nava (22) 7-5, 6-2 in Newport and Ann Li (24) stunning third seed Peyton Stearns (22) in Palermo, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

TennisTennis Tracker
