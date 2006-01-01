Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Tsitsipas in action after Ruud stunned by Monteiro

12:40 CET - There's been a huge upset in Sweden, with second seed Casper Ruud (25) falling to a fairly emphatic 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Thiago Monteiro (30).
12:02 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is safely through in Budapest after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russia's Maria Timofeeva (20).
Check out the full schedule in Budapest here.
10:28 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Brandon Nakashima (22) beating Emilio Nava (22) 7-5, 6-2 in Newport and Ann Li (24) stunning third seed Peyton Stearns (22) in Palermo, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.
10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!