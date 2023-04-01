Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Wawrinka in final action as Swiatek secures Warsaw title

Zverev will be looking to finish off an impressive week in stye today

As we move into the business end of the week, both Alexander Zverev (26) and Stan Wawrinka (38) will hope to avoid shock results in their respective finals. Meanwhile, play will resume in Warsaw as Iga Swiatek (22) closes in on a place in the final in what has been a stop-start week of play for the world number one.

14:52 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has done it. The Polish world number one has won her second game of the day to lift the title in her home country, beating Laura Siegemund (35) 6-0, 6-1 to be crowned champion.

13:39 CET - A busy day in store for Iga Swiatek (22) in Warsaw with her already back out for the final after beating Yanina Wickmayer (33) 6-1, 7-6 in the semi-final, where she was pushed hard over 84 minutes in the second set. Now, the final against Laura Siegemund (35) is already underway.

9:17 CET - We have an overnight result in Atlanta as Aleksandar Vukic (27) progressed to the final where he'll face Taylor Fritz (25). Vukic defeated Ugo Humbert (25) 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.

7:40 CET- Hello and welcome to finals day with Flashscore! We have some big finals to look forward to in Hamburg, Croatia and Switzerland as players continue their preparation for the US Open.

The standout from today's action in the ATP tour to keep an eye on comes from Hamburg where Zverev takes on Laslo Djere (28) and Croatia where Wawrina faces Alexis Popyrin (23).

Whilst Swiatek will be hoping to book her place in the final at Warsaw, she currently holds a one-set lead as play was forced to halt at 6-5, 5-5.