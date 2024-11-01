Tennis Tracker: Zverev beats Tsitsipas to move into Paris semis, De Minaur facing Rune

Can De Minaur move into the final four?

There are just eight players left standing at the Paris Masters and with Carlos Alcaraz (21) now out of the picture, each will fancy their chances of winning the title.

16:08 CET - Zverev will next face the winner of the next match in Paris, between ninth seed Alex De Minaur (25) and 12th seed Holger Rune (21). The pair have faced off four times before with Rune winning the first two clashes and De Minaur the most recent two.

Rune vs De Minaur H2H Flashscore

15:56 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has moved into the Paris semi-finals with an impressive win, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) 7-5, 6-4. The world number three is very much favourite to lift the title in the French capital now.

15:27 CET - Over in Hong Kong, third seed Leylah Fernandez (22) has beaten Bernarda Pera (29) 6-1, 7-6 to book the final semi-final berth.

Fernandez will face top seed Diana Shnaider (20) for a place in the final tomorrow.

14:28 CET - The final quarter-final in Jiujiang has ended with Laura Siegemund (36) beating Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22) 6-4, 6-2.

Siegemund will next face Rebecca Sramkova (28) in the semi-finals tomorrow.

14:00 CET - The first quarter-final of the day in Paris, between Alexander Zverev (27) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), is about to get underway. The two are familiar foes and their clashes can often get heated, so you won't want to miss this.

Their last four matches Flashscore

13:35 CET - The third semi-finalist in Hong Kong is top seed Diana Shnaider (20), who has beaten Suzan Lamens (25) 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

12:59 CET - In a big piece of news, it is being reported that Goran Ivanisevic, the former coach of Novak Djokovic (37), will be Elena Rybakina's (25) from next season onwards.

12:20 CET - Top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) has moved into the Jiujiang semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Kamilla Rakhimova (23).

10:40 CET - Over to Jiujiang, where Slovak second seed Rebecca Sramkova (28) has made her way into the final four with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Martina Trevisan (30).

10:10 CET - It's been a successful morning for Katie Boulter (28), who has steamrolled past Anastasia Zakharova (22) with a 6-4, 6-0 victory in Hong Kong to advance into the semi-finals.

08:54 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Today's main event is of course the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters, but before we turn our attention to them, we have some WTA action to catch you up on.

In Hong Kong, sixth seed Yue Yuan (26) has beaten Sofia Kenin (25) 6-3, 6-3, but Jiujiang's sixth seed hasn't fared so well with Arantxa Rus (33) losing 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 to Viktorija Golubic (32).

In Merida, the higher-ranked player prevailed in all three of the overnight matches;