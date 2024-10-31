Tennis Tracker: Zverev & De Minaur through in Paris, Alcaraz facing Humbert

Tsitsipas is looking to make a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals

Things are heating up in Paris today with a number of the world's best going head-to-head as they look to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

19:32 CET - Alex De Minaur (25) has come from behind to beat Jack Draper (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and has taken a big step towards qualifying for the ATP Finals in the process, moving into the top eight in the Race To Turin.

18:50 CET - Second seed Alexander Zverev (27) has overcome a tough test, beating French talent Arthur Fils (20) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26).

17:20 CET - Karen Khachanov (28) just keeps on winning, downing Alexei Popyrin (25) 7-6(5), 6-4 in Paris. The Russian has now won 11 of his last 12 matches.

16:18 CET - 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) has advanced to the final eight in Paris after coming back to battle past Francsico Cerundolo (26) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

14:13 CET - Martina Trevisan (30) has picked up the final quarter-final berth in Jiujiang after beating Anna Bondar (27) 7-6, 6-2 in the final fixture of the day. Trevisan will next face second seed Rebecca Sramkova (28).

Catch up on all the results from Jiujiang here.

13:40 CET - Jordan Thompson (30) has become the first quarter-finalist in Paris after edging Adrian Mannarino (36) 7-5, 7-6 in the first match of the day at the Masters.

Check out the full schedule of what's to come today in Paris here.

13:10 CET - The quarter-final bracket in Hong Kong is now complete with defending champion Leylah Fernandez (22) picking up the final berth with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell (26).

Catch up on all the results from Hong Kong here.

12:21 CET - Sofia Kenin (25) has continued her good run of form, moving into the last eight in Hong Kong with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessika Ponchet (28).

10:20 CET - Arantxa Rus (33) has moved into the quarter-finals in Jiujiang, battling past Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Suzan Lamens (25) has also moved through to the last eight in Hong Kong, overcoming Cristina Bucsa (26) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

08:25 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

WTA action is taking place as we speak in Asia, where Anastasia Zakharova (22) has beaten Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-3, 6-1 in Hong Kong and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) has been forced to retire while trailing Viktorija Golubic (32) in Jiujang.

The main event today though is of course in Paris, where some of the best men's players in the world will look to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the final Masters event of the season.

The first to do so will be Stefanos Tsitsipas (26), who will face Francisco Cerundolo (26) in around four hours. Alexander Zverev (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are among the players taking to the court after that.

Check out the day's full schedule here.