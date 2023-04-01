Tennis Tracker: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in thriller, Djokovic cements number one spot

It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:29 CET - Some news away from the court where former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) has pulled out of a December exhibition match at the Macau Tennis Masters as she continues to recover from wrist and ankle surgery, her management company IMG said on Monday.

17:28 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has come out on top after all! The German defeated Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Turin after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 animated contest.

16:39 CET - Just over half an hour later, and Alexander Zverev (26) has tied it back up, winning the second set 6-3 to take us to a decider against Carlos Alcaraz (20).

16:07 CET - In Turin, Carlos Alcaraz (20) has picked up the first set against Alexander Zverev (26), but he hasn't had it all his own way, needing a tie-break to get over the line and go ahead.

Meanwhile, after last night's win over Holger Rune (20), Novak Djokovic (36) has been confirmed as the end-of-year world number one - something that was celebrated before the start of play in Turin.

5:42 CET - Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev, aiming for a positive start to his campaign in the ATP Finals before Daniil Medvedev takes on Andrey Rublev with the same motivation.

Overnight world number one Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 after an animated three-hour contest.