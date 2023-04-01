Tennis Tracker: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in thriller, Djokovic cements number one spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in thriller, Djokovic cements number one spot
Tennis Tracker: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in thriller, Djokovic cements number one spot
Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev
Reuters
It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:29 CET - Some news away from the court where former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) has pulled out of a December exhibition match at the Macau Tennis Masters as she continues to recover from wrist and ankle surgery, her management company IMG said on Monday.

Read the full story here.

17:28 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has come out on top after all! The German defeated Carlos Alcaraz (20) in Turin after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 animated contest.

16:39 CET - Just over half an hour later, and Alexander Zverev (26) has tied it back up, winning the second set 6-3 to take us to a decider against Carlos Alcaraz (20).

Follow the game live here.

16:07 CET - In Turin, Carlos Alcaraz (20) has picked up the first set against Alexander Zverev (26), but he hasn't had it all his own way, needing a tie-break to get over the line and go ahead.

Meanwhile, after last night's win over Holger Rune (20), Novak Djokovic (36) has been confirmed as the end-of-year world number one - something that was celebrated before the start of play in Turin.

5:42 CET - Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev, aiming for a positive start to his campaign in the ATP Finals before Daniil Medvedev takes on Andrey Rublev with the same motivation.

Overnight world number one Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 after an animated three-hour contest.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Rune at ATP Finals, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup
Tennis Tracker: Italy and Canada reach BJK Cup final, Mannarino and Humbert claim titles
Tennis Tracker: Draper into first ATP final, Humbert crushes Fognini
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match as recovery continues
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Czech doubles powerhouse Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova part ways
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Canada defeat Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time
Jannik Sinner begins ATP Finals with straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Canada edge out Czechs to reach Billie Jean King Cup final, Italy down Slovenia
ATP Finals: Remembering the last great performance of Roger Federer's career
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings