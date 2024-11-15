Tennis Tracker: Zverev dumps Alcaraz out of ATP Finals, Swiatek kicks off BJK Cup campaign

It's a big day for both men's and women's tennis with some of the sport's biggest names doing battle at both the Billie Jean King Cup and the ATP Finals.

16:19 CET - What a win for Alexander Zverev (27)! The world number two has beaten world number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the semis of the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard meanwhile is out of the tournament regardless of what happens between Andrey Rublev (27) and Casper Ruud (25) tonight.

15:22 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has drawn first blood in Turin and secured his spot in the final four, winning a tight first set 7-6 against Carlos Alcaraz (21), who is now in serious danger of a group-stage exit.

In the BJK Cup meanwhile, Iga Swiatek (23) has won the opening set against Paula Badosa (27) 6-3.

14:14 CET - Play is underway between Alexander Zverev (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) in Turin.

14:09 CET - The opening BJK Cup match of the day - the singles rubber between Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) and Poland's Magda Linette (32) - has ended after more than three-and-a-half hours! Linette won the match 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to put Poland 1-0 up.

12:25 CET - Coming up today, we have the final two group-stage matches of the ATP Finals with a blockbuster to kick things off in Turin. World number two Alexander Zverev (27) is taking on number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) from 14:00 CET. In the evening, Casper Ruud (25) will go head-to-head with Andrey Rublev (27) at 20:30 CET.

Here's the situation in the John Newcombe Group: All four players can theoretically still progress. Zverev, who has two straight-set wins is all but through to the semi-finals unless he loses in straight sets and Rublev loses in straights. Rublev can only advance if he beats Ruud in straight sets and Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets.

For Ruud and Alcaraz, it's a case of winning and hoping the others with two wins come up with worse records overall. There are plenty of permutations so it should be a fun day ahead!

The action is getting underway as we speak with Sara Sorribes Tormo (28) taking on Magda Linette (32) in the opening clash of the tie between Spain and Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup.