Tennis Tracker: Zverev marches on in Miami, Sakkari given walkover

Rybakina is looking to reach the quarter-finals

With the weather looking to have cleared up after rain delays over the weekend, we're all set for a busy day at the Miami Open that will see a whole host of big names look to move into the next round.

19:10 CET - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (26) has advanced to the next round without too much trouble, beating home favourite Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6, 6-3.

15th seed Karen Khachanov (27) has also made it through with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 win over 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo (25).

18:30 CET - The man who defeated Holger Rune, Fabian Marozsan (24), is into the quarter-finals of Miami after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin (24).

14:59 CET - Just as we said that, Kalinskaya pulled out of her match with a thigh injury, meaning that Sakkari automatically advances to the quarter-finals.

“Hi everybody! I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to playing today. But unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support," Kalinskaya said.

14:54 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, and it's starting now with Maria Sakkari (28) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Francisco Cerundolo (25).

14:09 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!