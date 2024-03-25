Tennis Tracker: Zverev marches on in Miami, Sakkari given walkover

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zverev marches on in Miami, Sakkari given walkover
Tennis Tracker: Zverev marches on in Miami, Sakkari given walkover
Rybakina is looking to reach the quarter-finals
Rybakina is looking to reach the quarter-finals
Profimedia, Flashscore
With the weather looking to have cleared up after rain delays over the weekend, we're all set for a busy day at the Miami Open that will see a whole host of big names look to move into the next round.

19:10 CET - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (26) has advanced to the next round without too much trouble, beating home favourite Christopher Eubanks (27) 7-6, 6-3

15th seed Karen Khachanov (27) has also made it through with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 win over 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo (25).

18:30 CET - The man who defeated Holger Rune, Fabian Marozsan (24), is into the quarter-finals of Miami after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin (24).

14:59 CET - Just as we said that, Kalinskaya pulled out of her match with a thigh injury, meaning that Sakkari automatically advances to the quarter-finals.

“Hi everybody! I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to playing today. But unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support," Kalinskaya said.

14:54 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, and it's starting now with Maria Sakkari (28) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Francisco Cerundolo (25).

14:09 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner survives scare to progress, Osaka knocked out in Miami
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek ease into next round, Sabalenka and Jabeur out
Tennis Tracker: Rain wipes out play after Sabalenka battles through, Rublev sent packing
Show more
Tennis
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Coco Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round despite slow start
Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner take first steps towards Miami showdown
Sun returns to Miami as Swiatek chases 'Sunshine Double', Sabalenka dumped out
Pegula advances after Zhu retires as play resumes at Miami Open
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings