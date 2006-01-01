Tennis Tracker: Zverev taking on Fritz after Rybakina and Svitolina ease through

We're into the second week at Wimbledon as several of the world's best players look to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

17:14 CET - Ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25) is through to a first Wimbledon quarter-final after an absorbing four-set victory over mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20).

The Aussie triumphed 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, but there were concerning scenes towards the end with De Minaur appearing to have injured himself on match point leading to a subdued celebration.

16:22 CET - Elina Svitolina (29) has eased into the quarter-finals, sweeping past Xinyu Wang (22) 6-2, 6-1 in just 56 minutes. The Ukrainian will face fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) next on Wednesday.

15:38 CET - Former champion Elena Rybakina (25) is safely through to the last eight after her opponent Anna Kalinskaya (25) was forced to retire while trailing 3-6, 0-3. The Kazakh is the highest seed remaining in the women's draw and many people's favourite for the title.

14:41 CET - Action is underway on Centre Court with fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) up against the in-form Anna Kalinskaya (25) for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Follow the match live here.

14:08 CET - It took over two hours but 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) has beaten Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals. It will be Musetti's first Grand Slam quarter!

13:08 CET - In the first match of the day on Court Two, 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) are currently locked at one set apiece.

Follow the rest of the match here.

09:55 CET - It's another blockbuster day at the All England Club, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (37) facing mercurial Dane Holger Rune (21) and Elena Rybakina (25) up against the in-form Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev (27), Alex de Minaur (25) and Danielle Collins (30) are also in action.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!