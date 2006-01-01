Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Zverev & Zheng in action after Krejcikova dumped out by Ruse

Tennis Tracker: Zverev & Zheng in action after Krejcikova dumped out by Ruse

Zverev is in action this evening
Zverev is in action this eveningMATTHEW STOCKMAN / Getty Images via AFP
It's a blockbuster Day Three at Flushing Meadows as defending champions Novak Djokovic (37) and Coco Gauff (20) take to the court as well as a host of other star names.

21:16 CET - Two five-set thrillers have come to a close at Flushing Meadows. In the all-Argentine clash, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) overcame compatriot and seeded Francisco Cerundolo (26) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka (22) came back from two sets down to see off American Mitchell Krueger (30) 6-7, -6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Frances Tiafoe (26) is through after opponent Alexander Shevchenko (23) retired in the third set.

20:03 CET - Another seed has gone, this time in the men's draw as 21st seed Sebastian Baez (23) has been forced to retire from his game with Tallon Griekspoor (28) through injury in the second set.

19:24 CET - The results continue to roll in, and the next woman safely through to the third round is Madison Keys (29), with the American 14th seed sweeping aside Maya Joint (18) 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour.

Elsewhere, on the men's side of the draw, Grigor Dimitrov (33) made light work of Rinky Hijikata (23), as the Bulgarian recorded a convincing 6-1, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory. 

19:05 CET - A huge early upset in the women's tournament, with eighth seed and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) falling to a desperately disappointing 4-6, 5-7 defeat against Elena Gabriela Ruse (26). It's a maiden Grand Slam third round for the Romanian.

Read more about the match here.

18:54 CET - Elise Mertens (28) is the first woman through to the third round after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic (31). The Belgian is soon followed by Paula Badosa (26) and Jule Niemeier (25), who both eased through their respective matches.

17:25 CET - Play is now underway in New York, with several of the world's best players targeting a third-round berth at the final Grand Slam of the year. Stay tuned over the course of the evening for all the latest news and results!

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker on what promises to be another jam-packed day of action at the US Open!

Today sees the start of the second round, with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), men's ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) and the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) all taking to the court around 17:00 CET.

The big names keep on rolling throughout the day, including the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Novak Djokovic (37), so be sure to follow along!

Check out three of today's standout matches as well as the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul lead American charge into US Open second round
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Jannik Sinner thanks fans for continued support amid doping furore
Show more
Tennis
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashes out of US Open second round
Proud Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match
Danielle Collins grateful for tennis career but ready for next chapter
Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier before reaching US Open second round
Sinner overcomes slow start to reach US Open second round amid doping cloud
Tsitsipas suffers shock first round exit at US Open as Kokkinakis steps up
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Ipswich courting Palace's Edouard
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings