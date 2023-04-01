Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress

Djokovic is feeling the pressure
Djokovic is feeling the pressure
Reuters
Novak Djokovic blew off some steam following Tuesday's US Open win by belting out a rendition of a Beastie Boys classic and the second seed said he was trying to enjoy his time on court despite the pressure he faces to keep winning.

The Serb, who is looking to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, powered past American Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach a record 47th major semi-final.

Appearing more relaxed in his post-match interview, Djokovic sang, '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)' with fans in the stands joining along.

"I'm trying to enjoy the moments on the court, but there's so much stress and pressure going on that it's hard to have fun, so to say, on the court," Djokovic told reporters.

"It's really about finding a way to navigate through the match and win a match for me, you know, but off the court, in terms of the actual journey of still being a professional tennis player and going around the world, travelling with my coaching team, we try to keep things light and have fun and enjoy life."

He will next face Ben Shelton, who beat Frances Tiafoe in the final match of the day, and prior to knowing his opponent, said he'd be prepared for a "great battle" in the semi-finals on Friday.

"Both of the guys ... Shelton and Tiafoe, have a lot of charisma," Djokovic said. "They bring a lot of energy on the court. They're very quick, very powerful.

"I have a couple of days off. It actually serves well for my body at this stage of the tournament. I'll be ready whoever is across the net."

