Tennis Tracker: Gauff, Zheng & Badosa into US Open fourth round, Azarenka dumped out

A huge shock occurred in the US Open overnight with Carlos Alcaraz (21) being dumped out. The third round gets underway today with plenty more drama no doubt in store and some of the world's best in action. Keep up with all the major results here!

00:01 CET - And that is where we leave you. Make sure to follow the overnight ATP action with Novak Djokovic (37) in action later on against Alexi Popyrin (25) and much more from round three.

23:55 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has also cruised into the next round with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win against Tallon Griekspoor (28).

23:50 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has come into from at the perfect time as he made light work of Czechia's number one Jiri Lehecka (22) to win 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

22:37 CET - Both Emma Navarro (23) and Donna Vekic (28) have booked their places in the fourth round at the US Open. Home hope Navarro defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 while Croatian Vekic toppled the USA's Peyton Stearns (22) 7-5, 6-4 to progress.

Navarro will next face Coco Gauff (20) in an All-American fourth-round clash.

21:25 CET - Victoria Azarenka (35) is the latest big name to fall out of the US Open. The Belarusian world number 20 has lost to China's Wang Yafan (30) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

21:10 CET - The men's third round is underway with a blockbuster all-American clash between Ben Shelton (21) and Frances Tiafoe (26).

Follow that match here and see the full men's schedule here.

20:23 CET - US Open holder Coco Gauff (20) has come through a difficult test in the way of Elina Svitolina (29) to secure her place in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Gauff was off the pace in the first set but stepped her level up in the second and third set as Svitolina's level dropped.

19:52 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has come through an almighty battle with Elena Gabriela Ruse (26), saving a match point on her way to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(8) win. A big victory for the in-form Spaniard.

18:33 CET - Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen (21) is the first winner of the day, coasting past Jule Niemeier (25) 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

17:12 CET - Play has started in New York for the day with Zheng Qinwen (21) and Paula Badosa (26) both on court and Coco Gauff (20) to come shortly. Gauff is facing Elina Svitolina (29) from 18:00 CET.

The men's third-round matches will start at 19:00 CET with Novak Djokovic (37) not in action until after midnight.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

15:15 CET - Who would have expected Carlos Alcaraz (21) to go down to Botic van de Zandschlup (28) in straight sets? Not many people if anyone! That was the major shock in last night's action as the second round wrapped up at Flushing Meadows.

Today, the third round begins on the men's and women's side with plenty of headline names in action.

Of the top men, Novak Djokovic (37), Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) are all in action while on the women's side, Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) are both continuing their runs.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.