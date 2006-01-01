Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Elena Rybakina withdraws from US Open due to injury

Elena Rybakina withdraws from US Open due to injury

Elena Rybakina in action
Elena Rybakina in actionSusan Mullane - USA TODAY Sports
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) has withdrawn from the US Open ahead of her second-round match against Jessika Ponchet (27) on Thursday due to injury.

Kazakhstan's 2022 Wimbledon champion was scheduled to play Ponchet, who is making her U.S. Open main draw debut this year, in the fourth and final match on Court 17.

"I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong," said Rybakina.

"Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck."

Since reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, Rybakina withdrew from the singles and mixed doubles events at the Paris Olympics, lost her opening match in a U.S. Open tune-up event and announced a split from her long-time coach.

Ponchet, who is ranked 143 in the world, will now face either former Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki or Mexico's Renata Zarazua in the third round.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesElena Rybakina
Related Articles
Clinical Swiatek cruises past qualifier Shibahara to reach third round at US Open
Three headline matches to watch on Thursday at the US Open
Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff through as players feel the heat at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Osaka look to make US Open third round, Swiatek breezes through
Updated
Top seed Sinner thumps Michelsen to reach US Open third round
Ailing Alex de Minaur a doubt for US Open second round with hip injury
Zverev blasts past Muller to reach U.S. Open third round
Zheng survives Andreeva scare to advance at US Open
Tiafoe and Keys lead home charge into US Open third round
Most Read
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Transfer News LIVE: Wolves close in on Andre, Osimhen in talks with Chelsea
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings