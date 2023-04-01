Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Wawrinka in final action as weather continues delays in Warsaw

As we move into the business end of the week, both Alexander Zverev (26) and Stan Wawrinka (38) will hope to avoid shock results in their respective finals. Meanwhile, play will resume in Warsaw as Iga Swiatek (22) closes in on a place in the final in what has been a stop-start week of play for the world number one.

7:40 CET- Hello and welcome to finals day with Flashscore! We have some big finals to look forward to in Hamburg, Croatia and Switzerland as players continue their preparation for the US Open.

The standout from today's action in the ATP tour to keep an eye on comes from Hamburg where Zverev takes on Laslo Djere (28) and Croatia where Wawrina faces Alexis Popyrin (23).

Whilst Swiatek will be hoping to book her place in the final at Warsaw, she currently holds a one set lead as play was forced to halt at 6-5, 5-5.

