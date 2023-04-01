'Zombie' Ons Jabeur struggling to recover from flu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. 'Zombie' Ons Jabeur struggling to recover from flu
'Zombie' Ons Jabeur struggling to recover from flu
Jabeur isn't in great shape
Jabeur isn't in great shape
Reuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (29) said she feels like a "zombie" due to an illness she has been dealing with but the fifth seed is determined to soldier on at the US Open after battling past Czech teenager Linda Noskova 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

She suffered breathing difficulties during her gritty first-round win over Colombia's Camila Osorio and was not at her best physically against Noskova, getting through a tough match in a little over two hours.

"I'm a zombie because I have a flu," said Jabeur, adding that she had taken a break in July following her Wimbledon final defeat to stay fresh for the rest of the season.

Jabeur said she had been struggling for about a week with the illness and was "taking a lot of medicine".

"I'm doing everything I can with my team trying to recover," she added. "They have amazing doctors here, so they've been helping me. I basically took every medication they have.

"I'm glad it was two matches, two tests. I was trying to push myself to see what I can do, getting out of my comfort zone. Hopefully, I'll continue in better shape and feel better for the next match."

Jabeur meets Czech Marie Bouzkova in the next round and is determined to continue her run.

"Emotionally I could be tired, but I know if I just let go I'll regret it after, so I want to continue and stay in New York as long as I can," she said.

Several players at the year's final Grand Slam have been hit by illnesses, including Dominic Thiem, Chris Eubanks and Hubert Hurkacz.

Reuters has reached out to US Open officials about the illnesses and they said they were looking into it.

ESPN said earlier this week that John McEnroe was absent from his analyst duties at the US Open after testing positive for COVID.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesJabeur OnsUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Alcaraz & Pegula easily win, Jabeur & Medvedev drop sets
Jabeur overcomes physical struggles and Osorio to reach US Open second round
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev advance at US Open
Updated
Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach third round
Updated
Isner calls it quits after US Open loss to Mmoh
Sabalenka powers past Burrage into US Open third round
Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open
Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Most Read
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Deadline Day LIVE: City sign Nunes, Brighton get Fati
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings