Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Paul in Vienna action, Auger-Aliassime begins Basel campaign

The action continues in Vienna, Basel, Guangzhou and Tokyo today, with the likes of Alexander Zverev (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Andrey Rublev (27) all taking to the court.

13:58 CET - Play in Vienna and Basel is set to get underway in around ten minutes time, with Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Tomas Machac (24) first up in Austria, while Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) faces Sebastian Baez (23) in Switzerland.

Tommy Paul (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) are all set to take to the court throughout the day, as they continue to battle it out for a spot at the ATP Finals, which sees the world's top eight ranked player meet in Turin.

11:22 CET - A big shame for the Japanese fans as Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has had to retire from her clash with Bianca Andreescu (24) just three games into the match due to an injury. Former US Open champion Andreescu, who has struggled with plenty of injuries during her career, will be pleased to move through without any issues in what would have surely been a really tight match.

Moving over to Guangzhou, Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) eased past China's Han Shi (19) 6-3, 6-4.

10:44 CET - Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (19) is through on home soil, recovering from a set down to outlast Zeynep Sonmez (22) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Olga Danilovic (23) have eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories over Jaqueline Cristian (26) and Diane Parry (22) respectively.

09:13 CET - There have already been a couple of notable results in Tokyo, with sixth seed Diana Shnaider (20) sweeping aside Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-2, 6-2 and Leylah Fernandez (22) battling past Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a topsy-turvy affair.

