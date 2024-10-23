Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Vienna ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Paul in Vienna action, Auger-Aliassime begins Basel campaign

Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Paul in Vienna action, Auger-Aliassime begins Basel campaign

Flashscore
Paul is in action in Vienna
Paul is in action in Vienna
The action continues in Vienna, Basel, Guangzhou and Tokyo today, with the likes of Alexander Zverev (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Andrey Rublev (27) all taking to the court.

13:58 CET  - Play in Vienna and Basel is set to get underway in around ten minutes time, with Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Tomas Machac (24) first up in Austria, while Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) faces Sebastian Baez (23) in Switzerland.

Tommy Paul (27), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27) are all set to take to the court throughout the day, as they continue to battle it out for a spot at the ATP Finals, which sees the world's top eight ranked player meet in Turin.

11:22 CET - A big shame for the Japanese fans as Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) has had to retire from her clash with Bianca Andreescu (24) just three games into the match due to an injury. Former US Open champion Andreescu, who has struggled with plenty of injuries during her career, will be pleased to move through without any issues in what would have surely been a really tight match.

Moving over to Guangzhou, Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22) eased past China's Han Shi (19) 6-3, 6-4.

10:44 CET - Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (19) is through on home soil, recovering from a set down to outlast Zeynep Sonmez (22) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Olga Danilovic (23) have eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories over Jaqueline Cristian (26) and Diane Parry (22) respectively.

09:13 CET - There have already been a couple of notable results in Tokyo, with sixth seed Diana Shnaider (20) sweeping aside Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-2, 6-2 and Leylah Fernandez (22) battling past Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a topsy-turvy affair.

Check out the full schedule in Tokyo here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerVienna ATP - Singles
Tennis
Injured Emma Raducanu skips fifth event in Asia swing, in race to be fit for BJK Cup
ATP roundup: De Minaur rallies in Vienna, Tiafoe and Tsitsipas secure wins
As Thiem calls time on his playing days, we look back on a career of what could have been
WTA roundup: Kenin collects upset in Tokyo, top seeds progress in Guangzhou
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut
Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
United Cup is here to stay, says director amid Saudi interest & calls to reduce calendar
Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
